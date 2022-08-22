Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a large fight that broke out at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Saturday night, arresting three and temporarily detaining a fourth person.

Lizeller Dixon and Dashawn Malik Grant were each charged with one count of breach of peace, according to jail records at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A third person, Jasmine Ciera Judge, was also charged with breach of peace, but was not booked into the county jail, an incident report states.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue in reference to a large fight at the restaurant, a report states.

One of the mothers at the party said it all began when two 12-year-olds started to fight. This led to parents getting involved before the police were called.

Elvin Speights, a community activist, was contacted when the brawl began and spoke to one of the mothers involved in the fight.

“Chuck E. Cheese is not the brawl spot. You can’t just come into a Chuck E. Cheese, have a brawl, go home and make a Facebook post about it. You have to stand accountable for what you did,” Speights said.

Officers were en route to the scene when they learned that someone on location had a gun. Police arrived to find a large crowd inside the restaurant arguing and attempting to attack one another, the incident report states.

Police briefly detained a man for allegedly hitting the security guard. That person was later released at the scene after the security guard could not positively identify the person who struck him.

The report states Judge was detained after being advised by officers to stop approaching other groups of people and to stop cursing and yelling but continued to disobey the officers’ orders. The report states she was cited for breach of peace and released at the scene.

Police said as they cleared out the business and asked everyone to leave, groups continued to verbally threaten and attack each other. At that point, police arrested Dixon and Grant.

The report states officers later learned of a victim who said she was attempting to pull a man off of two children when a woman pulled her off the man and punched her in the face.

The report states the woman had spoken to officers on the scene multiple times and had not mentioned the assault.

Police said multiple witnesses at the scene refused to cooperate and provide any information about what happened.

“I don’t want to see them close Chuck E. Cheese, right? This isn’t Chuck E. Cheese’s fault, or the North Charleston Police Department’s fault or security guards’ fault,” Speights said. “We as adults have to learn how to behave when we are in an establishment. Chuck E. Cheese is a place for kids.”

The North Charleston Chuck E Cheese could not comment on the incident at the store level.

This is not the first time something has occurred at the North Charleston Chuck E Cheese. In 2016, police were called twice, once for a shooting and another for burglary.

Dixon was released on a personal recognizance bond and Grant posted bail and was released, jail records state.

