Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dogs get tears of joy when reuniting with owners, study says

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard...
To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard test.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Man’s best friend may be more like man than we realized.

New research from Japanese scientists suggests a dog’s eyes may well up with tears of happiness when reunited with its owner after an absence.

Dogs, like humans, have ducts that produce tears to keep their eyes clean and healthy. But tears in dogs hadn’t been linked with emotion before this study.

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard test.

It involved a paper strip placed inside the eyelids of the dogs for a minute before and after they were reunited with their owners after 5-7 hours of separation.

They did the same test when dogs were reintroduced to people they knew, but the number of tears only increased during reunions with their owners.

The study was published Monday in the journal, “Current Biology.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., jail shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. Two people have...
Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death