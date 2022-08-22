Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River

An Elkhorn man found the fossil while fishing in a tournament.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River—a fossil of what appears to 90-million-year-old fish.

Fishing is more than a sport for Andy Moore.

“It’s the feeling you get when that fish bites your line,” Moore said. “It’s that primordial jolt you get in your spine, and it goes right to your brain.”

Moore got a jolt like no other from his catch at a tournament in mid-August. He was fishing just west of Yankton, South Dakota.

A once-in-a-lifetime find in the Missouri River.

At first, Moore wasn’t doing very well in the tournament.

“I pitched my jig and it’s horrible. It’s like way left and I’m like oh man.”

Moore had snagged the back of a rock and couldn’t get it off his line. So, he paddled his kayak up to the rock.

“I get up to it and I’m like oh wow that’s kind of cool. I thought it was a big catfish skeleton or a deer skeleton. Something told me to take a picture of this.”

Later, Moore posted the pictures online. Within minutes, texts and phone calls started flooding in.

Caption

“It was like, ‘Uh dude. Did you know that’s a 90-million-year-old fossil that’s in that picture?’ I’m like what?”

So Moore contacted a biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

They went back out and found the rock, using the coordinates from pictures on Moore’s cell phone.

“The geologist guy saw it and he’s like he just jumped out of the boat in his boots goes up to it and he goes oh my god.”

The biologist confirmed with 6 News that the fossil does appear to be that of a prehistoric predator fish that’s up to 90 million years old.

“I’m still kind of mind blown about the whole thing.”

As for the tournament, Moore didn’t do very well. He says this time he doesn’t mind.

“Because I have the discovery of a lifetime.”

The fossil will be on display at the Lewis and Clark Visitor’s Center on the Nebraska side.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265

Latest News

Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
Dr. Erle Austin is a very important person in thousands of families’ lives.
Norton Children’s Hospital heart surgeon retiring after 33 years
In June, researchers at the University of Kentucky announced the development of a higher-tech...
Ask WAVE: When will the anti-viral masks developed at UK be available to the public?
The year-long project is scheduled to complete in October.
Crews enter final work stage of replacing massive Louisville water main installed in 1877
The updated policy goes into effect August 22 at 6 p.m.
Kentucky State Fair updates minor attendance policy, security following weekend disturbance