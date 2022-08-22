Families return to Kentucky State Fair after Incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair returned to business as usual Sunday. Families didn’t let Saturday night’s panic keep them from enjoying all the food, fun and excitement.

Just walking around at the fair, you’d never guess that less than 24 hours earlier it was filled with chaos. Some people were concerned, but not enough to keep them away.

The fair is for families to have a good time. That’s why it startled so many when loud noises starting coming from The Midway.

Connor Daniels and Holden Grant got to the fair just as everything was happening.

“A little confusing. After we walked in, everyone was just running so just a little confusing. We were wondering why everyone was running,” Daniels said.

We asked some parents, like Matthew Rupe, how he felt about the situation one day later.

“We weren’t too worried. We felt pretty safe. We’ve seen a lot of Police Officers walking around so we felt pretty safe coming out here,” Rupe said.

Once he learned it wasn’t gunshots Rupe said he was relived. Jermaine Moore found out about what happened Saturday night on the way to the fair.

“I wasn’t hesitant to come because it was during the day. Maybe later at night, like I said, unsupervised teenagers you might get a situation like that,” Moore said.

Six of the people arrested last night were minors.

The fair’s policy says minors must be accompanied by someone over 21 after 6:00 pm.

“Us parents step out and kind of maintain what our 16 to 18 year olds do, still come out with them, those kinds of things won’t happen,” Moore said.

Aprile Sadler has a separate concern about unsupervised teens at the fair when the curfew begins.

“My teenage daughter came up to the fair and she was jumped by teenage children. A group of them. It was a lot of children that jumped her in a fight,” Sadler said.

Sadler’s daughter is okay, but the mom is concerned. She believes the Fair’s minor policy isn’t being enforced.

Sadler says the 25 year old who was supposed to be with her daughter was not at the time of the attack.

“There’s no checkpoints so we need to be vigilant and looking and checking in people’s purses and backpacks. Because if I can bring in firecrackers or I can bring in a gun on the premises, that is an issue.”

Sadler says Kentucky State Police didn’t give her any information about the teens who jumped her daughter. She’s going to reach out to KSP and the State Fair about the situation.

We reached out to KSP about the fight and are waiting for more information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.