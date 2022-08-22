Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Pleasant With Lower Humidity To Begin The Week

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 22, 2022
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lower humidity and dry to start the week
  • Stretch of 90s begins Thursday
  • Scattered rain chances return Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog is possible overnight with most of us under a mainly clear sky.

Lower humidity values deliver a nice night with lows in the 60s (50s for some). Plenty of sunshine expected Tuesday with highs bouncing back into the middle 80s. Northerly winds will keep humidity levels low.

Clear skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

Another great day Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

90s make a comeback for the end of the week, weekend and early next week.

Rain chances will stay low throughout the week. A scattered chance (30%-40%) arrives Sunday through mid-next week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

