FORECAST: Quiet start to the week, but the heat returns soon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly dry for the entire workweek

Lower humidity for a while

90s return later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning. Some patchy fog along the rivers and in valleys is possible.

It’ll be mostly sunny on Tuesday with lower humidity. The abundant sunshine pushes highs into the 80s once again.

Clear skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday looks mainly sunny and warmer as we surge back into the upper 80s.

The 90s return for a few of us for the end of the workweek, but by the weekend it'll be hot enough for even some of the outlying areas to see some lower 90s. The heat is coming back soon!