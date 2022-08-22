Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Quiet start to the week, but the heat returns soon

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly dry for the entire workweek
  • Lower humidity for a while
  • 90s return later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning. Some patchy fog along the rivers and in valleys is possible.

It’ll be mostly sunny on Tuesday with lower humidity. The abundant sunshine pushes highs into the 80s once again.

Clear skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday looks mainly sunny and warmer as we surge back into the upper 80s.

The 90s return for a few of us for the end of the workweek, but by the weekend it’ll be hot enough for even some of the outlying areas to see some lower 90s. The heat is coming back soon!Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, August 22, 2022

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating

Latest News

2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/22
Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, August 22, 2022
StormTALK! Alert Day
Goode Weather Blog 8/19
The National Weather Service defines a heat index as “a measure of how hot it really feels when...
Behind the Forecast: What is an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’