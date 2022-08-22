FORECAST: Sunny, quiet start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARMING TREND: Highs return to near 90° by Thursday

RAIN CHANCES: Dry to start to the week; isolated chances return Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s.

We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with lower humidity. The abundant sunshine pushes highs into the 80s once again.

Clear skies Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

Highs rise to near 90° by Thursday and look to stay there through the upcoming weekend. Isolated rain chances return for the second half of the week.

