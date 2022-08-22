Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny, quiet start to the week

Rain chances return later this week.
Rain chances return later this week.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARMING TREND: Highs return to near 90° by Thursday
  • RAIN CHANCES: Dry to start to the week; isolated chances return Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s.

We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with lower humidity. The abundant sunshine pushes highs into the 80s once again.

Clear skies Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

Highs rise to near 90° by Thursday and look to stay there through the upcoming weekend. Isolated rain chances return for the second half of the week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

