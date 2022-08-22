Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunshine will increase slowly by the afternoon

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Small shower risk east of I-65 this afternoon
  • Less-humid the next few days with the heat increase slowly by late week
  • Storm chances increase over the weekend and especially into early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing sunshine as we head into the afternoon with a warm high into the 80s.

We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning. Some patchy fog along the river possible.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with lower humidity. The abundant sunshine pushes highs into the 80s once again.

Clear skies Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.

