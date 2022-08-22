Contact Troubleshooters
Goode Weather Blog 8/22

2022
2022(wavenews)
By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HEAT SLOWLY BUILDS

Lower-humidity expected the new few days but the heat will gradually increase late week and certainly when a warm front passes through over the weekend.

Highs easing into the lower 90s
Highs easing into the lower 90s

NEXT BIG WEATHER-MAKER

This is still several days out, but the trends are still there for a fairly strong front to push in from the northwest. However, what will complicate the extended is the chance that something may be brewing in tropics just off the east coast near that time. These can be anomalies in long term weather forecast that can make specifics in outcomes and timing a challenge. Just something we’ll be watching.

Setup for Monday/Tuesday (EURO model)
Setup for Monday/Tuesday (EURO model)

SEPTEMBER OUTOOK

The Climate Prediction Center has issued their temperature and precipitation outlooks for the new month ahead. Nothing too shocking here but it does appears we will have a constant pattern of cold fronts dropping in. That should keep any heat surges to a certain limit. The rainfall across the south looks to be combination of “dying” cold fronts (after they leave our area) which makes sense--OR--it could mean an increase in the tropics. We shall see.

From CPC
From CPC
From CPC
From CPC

