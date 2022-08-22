ISP: Semi hauling eggs overturns on I-65 North in Clark County

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police worked a messy property crash on I-65 North Monday morning in Clark County.

According to Seargent Carey Huls, officers responded to a property damage crash shortly before 12 p.m. near mile marker 9.

Officers arrived to find an overturned semi that was hauling eggs.

Eggs (WAVE 3)

One lane remained open as northbound traffic was diverted off onto SR60 at exit seven.

No other information has been provided at this time.

