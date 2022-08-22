Contact Troubleshooters
ISP: Semi hauling eggs overturns on I-65 North in Clark County

The crash happened near the 9 mm on I-65 North.
The crash happened near the 9 mm on I-65 North.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police worked a messy property crash on I-65 North Monday morning in Clark County.

According to Seargent Carey Huls, officers responded to a property damage crash shortly before 12 p.m. near mile marker 9.

Officers arrived to find an overturned semi that was hauling eggs.

Eggs
Eggs(WAVE 3)

One lane remained open as northbound traffic was diverted off onto SR60 at exit seven.

No other information has been provided at this time.

