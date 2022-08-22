Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky college graduation rates climbing, council reports

Graduation ceremony for University of Kentucky students in 2022.
Graduation ceremony for University of Kentucky students in 2022.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says college graduation rates are continuing to climb in the state although undergraduate enrollment has fallen.

RELATED: Potential record number of students head to class at University of Kentucky

The council’s 2022 Progress Report says graduation rates increased 1.8 percentage points at public universities and 4.1 points in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

The report provides information about public higher education performance for the 2020-21 school year.

The document says underrepresented minority students’ graduation rates at public universities rose 4.3 percentage points.

The council says those students continue to outpace progress overall, narrowing performance disparities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265

Latest News

A newly created library branch will provide resources to Indiana University students as well as...
IU Southeast, Floyd Co. Library partner to create new public branch
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
(Left) Donte Churchill, 18 (Center) Derrick Miles, 33 (Right) Areon Nobles, 18
Troubleshooters: KSP holds details on fair chaos amid investigation; citations confirm a gun
After chaos broke out at one of the largest and most prominent events in the state of Kentucky,...
KSP holds details on fair chaos amid investigation; citations confirm a gun
Dr. Erle Austin is a very important person in thousands of families’ lives.
Norton Children’s Hospital heart surgeon retiring after 33 years