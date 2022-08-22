Kentucky State Fair updates minor attendance policy, security following weekend disturbance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a disturbance at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night sent crowds into a frenzy, the fair has decided to strengthen some of its attendance policies.

The Minor Attendance Policy created in 2019 helped the fair reduce problems that arose for unsupervised minors. The policy states those under the age of 18 going to the fair after 6 p.m. are required to have a parent or guardian 21 years or older accompany them. Proof of age is required and IDs are verified at the gate upon entering.

“Our policy was created to help curtail problems with large, young crowds of unsupervised minors,” Kentucky Venues President and CEO David Beck said. “We put the safety of our guests at the top of the priority list, and we are taking immediate action to ensure that our family-friendly event remains so for all.”

Since the policy was created, the Fair said in a release that they have increased both lighting and law enforcement presence during peak hours.

Saturday night, officials responded to suspicious activity reported at the Midway around 9:20 p.m. Multiple fair goers believe they heard gunshots fired. Kentucky State Police officers investigating what happened could not confirm shots were fired due to lack of evidence, and said a group of people caused panic using “noise-making devices.”

In a KSP media release sent Sunday, those devices are what led guests to believe shots were fired. Officials said no one was injured during the incident, and a total of 9 people were arrested, including six minors.

“I’m so appreciative of the Kentucky State Police and our staff who took immediate action to make sure everyone was safe and secure and could exit the property in a proper fashion,” Beck said.

In response to what happened, the fair made the decision to strengthen its Minor Attendance Policy and will be activating additional security measures ahead of the upcoming weekend.

“Unfortunately, we had a few people that disrupted things Saturday evening,” Beck said. “Thank goodness there were no injuries.”

Updates to the Minor Attendance Policy will include the following:

Each adult can chaperone a maximum of minors at a time. Groups larger than six individuals under the age of 18 will require an additional chaperone for every six minors.

Mandatory I.D. checks will be conducted at the entrance gates before entering the Fairgrounds. Anyone who attempts to violate the policy is subject to be charged with criminal trespassing.

Chaperones are required to remain at the Fair if they are bringing minors. Any adult who drops off minors (even if their own admission fees are paid), are in direct violation of the policy.

Any and all misbehaving minors will be taken to the Lost Children Center to be reunited with their parent, guardian or chaperone. Failure to comply will result in immediate dismissal from the property.

The Fair said increased lighting, security, and patrolling officers will be activated in high-traffic areas on the weekend, as well as during heavy attendance periods.

Updated policy changes go into effect on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s events are still under investigation. For more information, visit the Kentucky State Fair’s website.

