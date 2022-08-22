Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road.(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee.

Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating

LMPD Homicide detectives identified Guevara as the person responsible and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Saturday, LMPD was informed by Nashville officials that Guevara has been found dead by suicide.

With Guevara’s death, LMPD has closed their investigation.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

