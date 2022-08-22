Louisville resident wins over $280,000 in Kentucky Lottery instant play game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person in Louisville is now six-figures richer after a big win in a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game.

The person, who was only identified as S. Harris, won a total of $283,486.83 playing the Celtic Coins Jackpot instant play game on the Kentucky Lottery website, according to lottery officials.

“I had been telling my mom that somebody was going to hit it and it was me!” Harris said.

Officials said Harris logged in around midnight on Monday and wagered $5 on the Celtic Coins Jackpot game. Harris saw five keys pop up on screen and said a winning message appeared from the Kentucky Lottery shortly after that.

“I kept lying in bed reading the email from the Kentucky Lottery confirming I had won,” Harris said. “It’s a pretty crazy feeling.”

The progressive jackpot for the game starts at $100,000 and increases with each purchase of a participating progressive jackpot Instant Play game, the lottery said in a release. Harris’s jackpot totaled $283,486.81.

Harris showed up to Kentucky Lottery’s headquarters on Monday morning and received a check for $201,275.65 after taxes.

Officials said Harris had also won $800 on the same game last week.

“The stars were just aligned,” Harris said. “It’s been a great week.”

Harris said the money would be used to pay off student loans.

