Man injured in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries.

Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. LMPD detectives are continuing their investigation.

