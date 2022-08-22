Contact Troubleshooters
Man injured in hit-and-run

Louisville Metro police investigated a Hit-and-run that left a man injured at 28th Street and Broadway on the morning of August 22, 2022.
Louisville Metro police investigated a Hit-and-run that left a man injured at 28th Street and Broadway on the morning of August 22, 2022.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries.

Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. LMPD detectives are continuing their investigation.

