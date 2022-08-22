Contact Troubleshooters
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle.

The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

LMPD asks anyone with information about the vehicle involved or the persons in it to call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by using the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

