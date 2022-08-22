Marjuana, a gun, pills, thousands of dollars found during traffic stop

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers at Mount Washington Police Department found a gun, marijuana, thousands of dollars and more during a traffic stop Sunday night.

According to the Mount Washington Police Department Facebook page, during the National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrates on nighttime seatbelt enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop.

Officers conducted the stop on a driver for not wearing a seatbelt.

The vehicle had a strong smell of marijuana that officers believed was coming from the passenger compartment.

The suspect was arrested and officers learned the suspect was a convicted felon.

Officers located a loaded Glock 20 handgun under the driver seat, marijuana package for resale, pills, jewelry and over $18,000 in cash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.