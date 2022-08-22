Norton Children’s Hospital heart surgeon retiring after 33 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After nearly 33 years and saving thousands of lives, the former head of the congenital heart surgery program at Norton Children’s Hospital is retiring. Dr. Erle Austin is a very important person in thousands of families’ lives.

“He’s amazing,” said Kindra Edwards, who was in the hospital room with her daughter, Ashlynn Robert. Dr. Austin completed the first three surgeries on her heart.

“She’s a special girl,” Dr. Austin told Kindra.

Just upstairs at Norton Children’s Hospital is another room with a life Dr. Austin saved. It was the life of 21-month-old Clay who had a heart transplant in July.

“I went and harvested the donor heart,” Dr. Austin said. “Even though I’m retired.”

After 289 days in the hospital, Clay’s going home.

“This has been a lifesaving surgery for him,” said Hannah Goodwin, Clay’s mom. “I will never be able to thanks his surgeons for everything they’ve done for us.”

The words “thank you” are something the 74-year-old Dr. Austin has heard a lot. He doesn’t know the exact number of surgeries he’s performed.

“It’s in the thousands,” Dr. Austin said. “I don’t know if its ten. But it’s got to be in the thousands. You remember a lot of them. There are very complicated ones over time.”

When he started at the hospital in 1989, Dr. Austin was the only surgeon operating on children’s hearts and on adults.

“Those of us who do this type of surgery it’s a small group. Only several hundred in our country,” Dr. Austin said.

It’s a field he was drawn to.

“It’s technically challenging,” Dr. Austin said. “Intellectually challenging. Emotionally challenging. And it’s hard to be more rewarding.”

He’s had many success stories, but also has had to tell parents their child isn’t one of them.

“It’s heart wrenching and difficult to do. It’s something you have to do,” Dr. Austin said. “I think that over the years I’ve done this our outcomes have continued to improve so we do that less. But at the same time, it’s not like we can solve every problem although we try.”

With each case over the many years, he always tries to do one thing.

“I think it’s important you put yourself in their (parents and children’s) position,” Dr. Austin said.

For that reason, he has many fans wishing him well in retirement with all their hearts.

Dr. Austin also is credited with promoting the use of a brain monitoring device during heart surgeries. It shows blood flow, oxygen, and electrical activity of the brain which he says is crucial to successful outcomes.

A $2 million endowment fund has also been established in Dr. Austin’s name.

