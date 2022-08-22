Contact Troubleshooters
Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair

Kentucky State Fair plans to lower prices to lure crowds

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history.

According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.

Students can request an excused absence by clicking or tapping here.

The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is August 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

