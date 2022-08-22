Contact Troubleshooters
UK head football coach shares thoughts on upcoming season at Wildcat kickoff luncheon


The event is hosted by the Greater Louisville UK Alumni Club in corporate partnership with Central Bank and UK HealthCare and event sponsor Welch Printing.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Greater Louisville UK Alumni Club hosted the Wildcats Kickoff Luncheon Monday at Churchill Downs where head coach Mark Stoops shared his thoughts about the team and the upcoming season.

“There’s a good nucleus of some guys with some experience and then some youngsters that really have some unbelievable talent,” Stoops said. “So, you know, as a whole, I’m very excited about the group. And again, we have to continue to work, you have to continue to bring them along. If you’re counting on a bunch of youngsters to take us to where we want to go, which is Atlanta, then, that’s, you need to have a good blend.”

Monday also marked the University of Kentucky’s first day of classes.

The Wildcats are scheduled to have their first football game against Miami University’s Red Hawks on Sept. 3.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

