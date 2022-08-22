UK head football coach shares thoughts on upcoming season at Wildcat kickoff luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Greater Louisville UK Alumni Club hosted the Wildcats Kickoff Luncheon Monday at Churchill Downs where head coach Mark Stoops shared his thoughts about the team and the upcoming season.

“There’s a good nucleus of some guys with some experience and then some youngsters that really have some unbelievable talent,” Stoops said. “So, you know, as a whole, I’m very excited about the group. And again, we have to continue to work, you have to continue to bring them along. If you’re counting on a bunch of youngsters to take us to where we want to go, which is Atlanta, then, that’s, you need to have a good blend.”

Monday also marked the University of Kentucky’s first day of classes.

The Wildcats are scheduled to have their first football game against Miami University’s Red Hawks on Sept. 3.

