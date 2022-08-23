Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Book donations needed for EKY schools damaged by flooding

The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation continues to help with flood relief efforts. They’re now focusing their attention on books.
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation continues to help with flood relief efforts. They’re now focusing their attention on books.

They’re collecting books for Knott County school libraries that were damaged in the floods.

RELATED: EKY school districts affected by flooding working to get students back in the classroom

It all started with a book that Dean Jones, a 25-year veteran Knox County teacher, read about helping bring books to Appalachia. She said after seeing the floods she wanted to help, as the people in the book did, and that’s when an idea blossomed into an initiative.

“The thought of kids going into classrooms, with libraries with no books makes me sad,” Jones said.

Dean then reached out to Charge and KEDC about what she read in The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek and how in the book they helped Knott County and, with all the misfortune Knott County has experienced, she wanted to step up and help.

“The ball just got rolling and the next thing I knew, we now have three book donation drop-off sites,” Jones said.

Jones mentioned how excited she was as a young teacher to create her classroom book collection.

“If a book could bring just a little bit of happiness, and maybe take their minds off of all the tragedy they have been through, that would be worth it all,” Jones said. “If a book could bring just a little bit of happiness and maybe take their minds off of all the tragedy they have been through that would be worth it all.”

You can drop off donations at the KEDC Lexington branch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. There are also two more drop-off locations in Ashland and Barbourville.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Kelly Hanna Goodlett pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case
Bullitt Central High School
Student fight outside Bullitt Central football game under investigation
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
Relief could be on the way for some people with student loan debt
Watching Out for You: Student loan debt plan expected