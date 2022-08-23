CycLOUvia preparations to take over Frankfort Avenue underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Bicyclists, joggers and walkers can rejoice as preparations are underway for CycLOUvia’s return in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Frankfort Avenue. During that time, the road from Pope Street to Stilz Avenue will be closed to motor vehicle traffic.

Officials said no parking will begin enforcement at noon, and traffic crossover will be allowed at Ewing Avenue

CycLOUvia promotes health and wellness by closing off the streets for people to bike, skate, or walk to their heart’s content.

This year’s second event marks the return to Frankfort Avenue after being held in the Highlands on Bardstown Road.

For more information on CycLOUvia, click or tap here.

