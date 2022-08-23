Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CycLOUvia preparations to take over Frankfort Avenue underway

FILE: Bicycles take over a closed Bardstown Road for CycLOUvia in the Highlands on October 10,...
FILE: Bicycles take over a closed Bardstown Road for CycLOUvia in the Highlands on October 10, 2021.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Bicyclists, joggers and walkers can rejoice as preparations are underway for CycLOUvia’s return in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Frankfort Avenue. During that time, the road from Pope Street to Stilz Avenue will be closed to motor vehicle traffic.

Officials said no parking will begin enforcement at noon, and traffic crossover will be allowed at Ewing Avenue

CycLOUvia promotes health and wellness by closing off the streets for people to bike, skate, or walk to their heart’s content.

This year’s second event marks the return to Frankfort Avenue after being held in the Highlands on Bardstown Road.

For more information on CycLOUvia, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese