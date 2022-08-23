Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A police officer who was involved in the Breonna Taylor case has pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a plea agreement.

Kelly Hanna Goodlett pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy during a federal hearing before U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings. The conviction is a federal felony.

Goodlett was accused of meeting with Joshua Jaynes, her partner in the case, on what they were going to tell investigators about the warrant used to enter Taylor’s home on March 13, 2020.

Taylor died moments after the door was breached by LMPD officers conducting a raid. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired and struck an officer. Other officers fired back, fatally injuring Taylor in the hallway of her apartment.

Goodlett will no longer be able to work in law enforcement and was forced to surrender her weapons.

She is one of four former officers now charged by the feds in the civil rights case. Kyle Meany, Brett Hankison and Jaynes are all facing federal charges.

Goodlett was also being investigated in the FBI’s “slushigate” case in which LMPD officers were throwing slushing at unsuspecting residents while in their unmarked police cars. Two officers have already been convicted in that case. Goodlett has not been charged.

