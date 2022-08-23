FORECAST: Beautiful afternoon ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Less-humid air in place today

Small thunderstorm risk late Thursday night

Hot with scattered storms for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s but with lower humidity values.

Tonight features a mostly clear sky and lows in the low 60s.

Except for a few afternoon clouds, we’ll see mainly sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Mostly clear skies Wednesday night with lows in the 60s once again.

