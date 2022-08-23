FORECAST: Patchy fog early Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Plenty of sunshine over the next couple of days

90s return by Thursday and last through the weekend

Rain chances stay small until mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under a clear sky, we’ll experience pleasant temperatures as they drop into the 60s. A few locations could see some fog early Wednesday morning.

Another day with a decent amount of sunshine is expected for our Wednesday. A few fair weather cumulus clouds will develop during the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid and upper 80s. Wednesday night will continue the mainly clear trend with overnight lows in the 60s.

We’ll edge up near 90 degrees on Thursday with mainly clear skies early in the day. A few clouds would be expected during the afternoon and evening as we heat up. There’s only a slim (10% isolated) chance for a shower.

Isolated storms are possible on Friday and through the weekend, but it’s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week when we see a slightly more favorable setup for rain. Until then, expect a hot weekend in the 90s with a fair amount of humidity. It’s still summer!

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.