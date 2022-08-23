FORECAST: Sunny with lower humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES

Less humid through midweek

The 90s return Thursday

Isolated rain chances to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once this morning’s fog mixes out, abundant sunshine is expected today. Highs return to the low to mid-80s this afternoon as humidity remains low.

Tonight features a mostly clear sky and lows in the low 60s.

Except for a few afternoon clouds, we’ll see mainly sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Mostly clear skies Wednesday night with lows in the 60s once again.

Highs rise to near 90° on Thursday and hover there through the weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible to end the week before rain chances increase early next week.

