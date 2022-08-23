Goode Weather Blog 8/23

Looking good overall the next several days. The next rain chance looks to be with a front dropping down late Thursday into Friday. Moisture looks limited with this but it is at least something to track. With temperatures heating up this week, some could be locally strong if they can get going.

RAIN CHANCES:

As we look as the data on the risk for rain overall down the road, you can see they are not exactly high but there is bit more of a spike as we head into early next week around Tuesday.

GEFS model ensembles of the risk for rainfall (wavenews)

TEMPERATURES:

Staying roughly around 90-92 into the weekend with the temperature “drop” taking place when the next front drops through. Timing on that is varying a bit this far out but mid-week looks like the timing right now. It may not be dramatic but it will at least get us out of the 90s.

GEFS ensemble of the highs/lows. The black line is the mean of those temperatures. (wavenews)

TROPICS:

Starting to get more active in the Atlantic but the dust is still fairly widespread that it remains uncertain how much of that will impact the formation of any system. But the waters are indeed warm and the peak of a typical hurricane season is not until next month.

And for you model watchers out there, don’t pay attention to the dramatics of the GFS run today. Modeling is very sensitive to these environments in the long term.

National Hurricane Center for potential development (wavenews)

