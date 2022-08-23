Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hundreds of jellyfish spotted at Shawnee Park pond

Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.

Officials said there are hundreds of tiny jellyfish currently living in the pond at the park, called “peach blossom jellyfish.”

The jellyfish are described as the size of a contact lens and can be seen pulsing up and down inside of the pondwater.

Liz Winlock, project manager with Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy, said the jellyfish could have come into the area by dropping in from plant materials or from other animals in the area.

She said while the peach blossom jellyfish have been seen in the Louisville-area since the late 1970s, they’ve not been spotted inside the parks or at Shawnee’s pond until now.

“It’s your chance to see something unique, and helps people interact with the park,” Winlock said.

While the jellyfish are a non-native species to the area, Winlock said their presence are not being seen on other plants and animals within the area.

The jellyfish can sting, but due to their size, their stinging cells would not be able to penetrate a person’s skin.

Winlock said the jellyfish will likely remain inside the pond until it gets colder, or if native animals like birds or turtles took them away or ate them.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

The University of Louisville is teaming up with the JED Foundation, an organization that aims...
UofL working with national partner to strengthen mental health services on campus
McConnell said the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and UPS Worldport would...
Sen. McConnell discusses funding for Louisville airport improvements
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Anthony Martinez, 30, escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections on Sept. 29. 2020, after...
Serial armed robber who escaped Metro Corrections federally sentenced