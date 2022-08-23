Contact Troubleshooters
IU Southeast, Floyd Co. Library partner to create new public branch

A newly created library branch will provide resources to Indiana University students as well as public residents in Floyd County.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A newly created library branch will provide resources to Indiana University students as well as public residents in Floyd County.

The Floyd County Library @ IU Southeast is a new, mini Floyd County Library branch that operates on the main floor of the university’s Grant Line Road library.

The branch uses the library’s existing space, shelving and furniture and will be staffed by current personnel from the university and Floyd County Library.

“Having a satellite branch of the Floyd County Library on campus has been something we have been interested in pursuing for several years, and we are happy to be moving forward with this in time for the Fall 2022 semester,” Kate Moore, director of library services at IU Southeast said in a release. “This partnership benefits our students, faculty, staff, and the community, and we look forward to increasing access to Floyd County Library resources on our campus and in the surrounding area.”

Residents will be able to check out a selection of fiction, non-fiction, young adult fiction and non-fiction and picture books which have been purchased through a grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

