Local high school string quartet performing in Beatles vs Stones show at Kentucky Center

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of the greatest bands of all time are coming to the Kentucky Center on September 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction are bringing the music of the Beatles and Rolling Stones to the stage with some special guests.

The Ballard Quartet will accompany the bands on several songs, including hits like Eleanor Rigby and Gimme Shelter.

Caleb Murphy, Jeveon McCauley, Niyati Vukkum, and Eva Davids have been working hard not only preparing for the show, but also for the start of school.

“I’d say it’s kind of easy to balance the two because I feel like at this level we always have a place in our day for music. So it’s not as difficult to manage school and having to practice,” said Vukkum.

Every member of the quartet has been playing their instrument for years at this point.

“I think what really drew me to music is the beauty of seeing the story that a composer is trying to tell come to life with music. Seeing music live is truly like a different experience. It’s so fun to be part of that now,” said Davids.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $35 to $65.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

