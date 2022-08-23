Contact Troubleshooters
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, University of Kentucky coaches visit EKY with donations

(UK Athletics)
By Buddy Forbes, Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant governor Jacqueline Coleman, the governor’s senior advisor Rocky Adkins, and coaches from the University of Kentucky made a visit to Floyd County Tuesday to help students in the area start school off on the right foot.

Hundreds of families lined up outside of the Jenny Wiley lodge as the group of leaders partnered with Samaritan’s Feet for a shoe giveaway.

They brought with them 2,000 pairs of new shoes, socks and meals to families as a response to the recent flooding that devastated much of the region.

“It really does make you smile and it and it gives them hope and it’s a tiny moment in a long period of uncertainty for them where you get to see him smiling so it was it was it was more than I expected it to be,” said Coleman.

The Calipari Foundation has donated 5,000 pairs of shoes and Hanes has donated 10,000 pairs of socks.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

