Oldham County Fire prepares for 9/11 anniversary

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaching, several local fire departments gathered to prepare for commemoration events.

On Monday, Oldham County Fire Department hosted an event at the South Oldham Station to meet with retired Fire Department of New York firefighter Danny Beyer.

Beyer was with the department back in 2001 when the towers fell and the days thereafter, and he shared his story with local firefighters.

”Every day, back and forth, if you weren’t in the firehouse, you were at the pile, looking for your friends,” Beyer said. “There were a couple days I remember holding my wife and kids and saying, ‘Nobody, they ain’t coming home.’ Then, about six months later, I took myself off the chart because we still hadn’t found a lot of the guys from rescue five.”

On Sept. 11, 2001, 343 members of the FDNY died that day, with more having died in the years since related to the terror attack.

Beyer, who is visiting Louisville as part of the “9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit,” said he retired from the department two years after the attack.

