Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old mother allegedly left four small children in the car while in the store.

According to a police affidavit, Perrianna Frison was in Cititrends, and claimed she was not in there long.

The officer was on patrol and found 4 children ages eight, two, four, and an eight-month-old in a burgundy Nissan with the car running and windows down.

Officers believed the children were at risk of an auto theft because the area has high foot and car traffic.

Frison was charged with a misdemeanor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
FILE: Thrillville
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Kelly Hanna Goodlett pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case
Bullitt Central High School
Student fight outside Bullitt Central football game under investigation
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
Relief could be on the way for some people with student loan debt
Watching Out for You: Student loan debt plan expected