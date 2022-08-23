Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old mother allegedly left four small children in the car while in the store.

According to a police affidavit, Perrianna Frison was in Cititrends, and claimed she was not in there long.

The officer was on patrol and found 4 children ages eight, two, four, and an eight-month-old in a burgundy Nissan with the car running and windows down.

Officers believed the children were at risk of an auto theft because the area has high foot and car traffic.

Frison was charged with a misdemeanor.

