Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path.

The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist.

The man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Witnesses told police the woman driving the car got out of the vehicle and left on foot following the collision. She has not been located at this time.

LMPD asks anyone with information to call teh anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

