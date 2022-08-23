Contact Troubleshooters
Sen. McConnell discusses funding for Louisville airport improvements

McConnell said the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and UPS Worldport would...
McConnell said the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and UPS Worldport would receive funding to provide a better customer experience.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell visited the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday to discuss federal funding used to improve air travel.

The funding comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill which was signed by President Joe Biden in Nov. 2021.

The $1.2 trillion bill received support from McConnell last year, with funds going towards construction of roads and bridges as well as new climate initiatives.

McConnell said the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and UPS Worldport would receive funding to provide a better customer experience.

“Well, we thought it was a good time to take a look at the impact of the airport on the community, and just to review where we’ve been the last couple years,” McConnell said on Tuesday.

One of the investments into the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is a $21 million geothermal project that will replace the aging heating and cooling systems within the airport’s terminal.

In order to reduce the airport’s carbon footprint, more than 600 wells will be drilled hundreds of feet underground.

With the project, funded through a federal grant from the FAA called Voluntary Airport Low Emissions, or VALE, the airport would save nearly $400,000 a year in utility bills.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

