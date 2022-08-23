Contact Troubleshooters
Serial armed robber who escaped Metro Corrections federally sentenced

Anthony Martinez, 30, escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections on Sept. 29. 2020, after...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man who robbed multiple banks and broke out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Anthony Martinez, 32, from Scottsburg, pleaded guilty to robbing a credit union and use of a firearm after robbing four banks in Louisville and a credit union in Madison, Ind.

The incidents occurred between Nov. 13, 2015 and Jan. 14, 2020, according to court documents.

Martinez is said to have entered each of the banks armed and disguised, demanding money and threatening to shoot employees if they did not do what he asked.

Documents state Martinez brandished a gun and attempted to shoot it in the air while tying up victims with zip ties. He ordered the victims into a vault or bathroom, telling them not to come out for 10 minutes while he escaped.

Martinez is said to have stolen a total of $377,775 from the five locations.

Officials with the Louisville Metro Robbery Unit arrested Martinez on Feb. 13, 2020. Martinez later escaped from jail on Sept. 29 of that year, and was arrested in Hanover, Ind. around two weeks later on Oct. 13.

Martinez was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19, 2022, but officers had noticed Martinez had been attempting to remove his handcuffs, which had been tampered with, while they were transporting him to court.

U.S. District Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt issued the sentence on Tuesday, stating Martinez will need to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release.

Martinez was also ordered to pay back $377,775 stolen from the five banks.

