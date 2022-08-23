Contact Troubleshooters
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene

A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The collision happened August 23, 2022 on Outer Loop at Minor Lane.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The motorcyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle that turned into his path has been identified as veteran police officer.

The Shelbyville Police Department says Officer Thomas Elmore has been with their agency for approximately one year. Elmore was retired from Louisville Metro police and joined Shelbyville after serving with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to LMPD, the vehicle made a left turn and struck Elmore’s motorcycle. Elmore died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the woman driving the car got out of the vehicle and left on foot following the collision. She has not been located at this time. LMPD asks anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

