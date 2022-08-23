Stolen gun found in backpack at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools say two students are being disciplined after a gun was found at Seneca High School.

In a letter to parents, Seneca principal Michael Guy told parent the security level at the school was raised after they learned a student may have been in possession of a gun.

While a search was underway for the weapon, Guy said a fight broke out between a few students. During the fight, a backpack fell to the ground. A stolen gun was found inside the backpack.

Guy said the students are being disciplined in accordance with the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

