Student fight outside Bullitt Central football game under investigation

Bullitt Central High School
Bullitt Central High School(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt Central High School confirmed details on a violent fight between multiple students happening outside the high school’s football facility on Friday night.

A letter sent to parents and guardians on Monday said the incident happened before kickoff for the school’s game against Warren Central on Friday evening.

Around 10-15 students, some from another school, had left the facility and went to another location. It was there where two students started fighting and other students jumped in and escalated the situation, according to BCHS Principal Joe Pat Lee.

Several videos of the fight were shared on social media Friday night, showing multiple kids throwing punches and kicks toward another student.

The principal said law enforcement has been contacted to identify the students within the shared videos, and those students who were involved will be disciplined according to board policy and the school’s code of conduct.

Lee also said several other rumors about the fight were shared through social media, but he confirmed none of those have been verified with law enforcement officials.

“These few students are in no way a representation of the over 200 students that were dressed up in spirit wear, inside the football complex representing our school and cheering on their classmates,” Lee said in the letter. “At no point were any of our students inside the football complex unsafe on Friday night. Rest assured we will not tolerate inappropriate behavior from any students.”

Shepherdsville Police confirmed they were contacted and are aiding the school in its investigation of the fight. Chief Rick McCubbin said once the individuals are identified, detectives will determine if any charges will be filed.

The principal said the school will review its security plan to ensure safety at future school events.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

