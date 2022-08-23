Contact Troubleshooters
Troubleshooters: KSP holds details on fair chaos amid investigation; citations confirm a gun

After chaos broke out at one of the largest and most prominent events in the state of Kentucky, authorities are refusing to release more details about what happ
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After chaos broke out at one of the largest and most prominent events in the state of Kentucky, authorities are not releasing more details about what happened.

Saturday night, crowds of people were seen running for cover after hearing what they thought were gunshots.

Kentucky State Police said in a release they had “no evidence” of gunfire and have indicated the panic was caused by noise-making devices. When pressed, KSP would not explain what those devices were or provide a description of them.

They added that they are still investigating, and therefore would not be commenting further.

WAVE News Troubleshooters obtained arrest citations for some of those arrested Saturday night at the fair before its early shutdown.

One report confirms there was at least one gun found. Donte Churchill was charged after allegedly “brandishing,” or showing a gun, which he had under his shirt. The gun had been stolen, the documents state. He was given a $5,000 bond.

Another citation states that Areon Nobles, 18, grabbed a bag from another teen while they were being arrested, and took off running. KSP later caught up to him and stated he resisted arrest.

Nobles is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing and evading on foot. Troubleshooters found out Nobles had been administratively released from jail. During that process, the defendant is not given a monetary bond.

KSP would not confirm if those two arrests were specifically related to Saturday night’s mayhem.

A total of nine people were arrested. Six of them were juveniles, which makes their arrest information not subject to open records.

