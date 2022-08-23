Contact Troubleshooters
UofL working with national partner to strengthen mental health services on campus

Swain Student Activities Center on campus of UofL.
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is teaming up with the JED Foundation, an organization that aims to strengthen mental health services for teens and young adults.

In order to become a JED campus, colleges are evaluated by the organization to determine what areas of mental health services need to be addressed.

The JED Foundation is named after the founders’ son who died by suicide in 1998.

The commitment from UofL is for four years, putting forth about $10,000 annually.

UofL will develop a task force that includes people from the counseling office, the student body and others to help create additional resources and strengthen what is already in place.

Aesha Uqdah is the director of the school’s counseling center.

“We know that with COVID, students were having a particularly hard time not just here, but nationwide,” Uqdah said, “so the timing was right for us to embark on this new programming to just have someone come and help us assess what we’re already doing and think about ways we might improve it.”

Right now, the center offers daily walk-in counseling, something students should be aware of.

”They can just come in the counseling center and say, ‘Hey, I need to talk to someone today,’” Uqdah said. We have someone from 9-4 who is assigned to just basically wait for a student to come and ask for help.”

The counseling center also does virtual appointments.

The task force will meet with representatives from JED in October to evaluate next steps.

