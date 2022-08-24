Contact Troubleshooters
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old out of Austin, Texas

Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker after she went missing on Aug. 23 out of...
Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker after she went missing on Aug. 23 out of Austin, Texas. Her whereabouts are unknown.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUSTIN (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a 1-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted in Austin, Texas.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sailor Tucker, who was last seen in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct in Austin on Aug. 23 at about 8 p.m., according to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Sailor is described to be about 2 feet and 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown hair. She weighs about 25 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a mermaid design and teal shorts.

Her possible whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to NCMEC, and authorities believe she may be the passenger in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Austin Police Department at (512)974-5250.

