Bellarmine kicks off sprint football practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine has a football team.

The Knights brand new sprint football team picked up shoulder pads, helmets and shoes on Tuesday afternoon and hit the practice field for the first time.

“I was on twitter one day and saw that they were talking about having a football team and I texted one of the coaches and sent him my film from Hudl, my high school football film,” Michael Miller said. The former UofL student, from Greenville, Ohio, is one of the players helping get the program off the ground.

Sprint football, is a club sport, not an NCAA sanctioned activity. The man charged with starting the program is former DeSales head coach Harold Davis.

“I am glad I chose to do it and decided to do it and I’m still excited and nervous and hopefully it works out the way we want it to,” Davis said.

The difference between sprint football and the football we are accustomed to, is that the maximum weight allowed is 178 pounds, players must meet that weight on Thursday of each game week. If not, they can’t play that week. If they do meet weight, they can get up to as high as 190 by game day.

It’s a new concept for the players and coaches.

“We get to build it the way we want to build it, how we want to build it, and we get to do the things we want to do and the way we want to do it and it’s gonna be great to set that for the future classes that want to come here to play football,” Miller said.

Davis has studied the game, but still unanswered questions.

“I don’t see it being that much different as far as scheming and everything like that, and hopefully I’m not wrong, but I think it’s still football and you’ve still got to establish things that you always established,” the Knights coach said.

Bellarmine will play a six-game schedule. Game one is September 17, at Midway. Their home opener is Saturday, September 24th and they’ll play their home games at St X.>

“A lot these guys when they came to visit, we rode them by there, just to see it, and they were like, is this a high school?” Davis recalled.

The buzz is real. Around campus and around the city.”

“I feel that, I also feel it just around in the community.” Davis said. “I was at the store today to get some stuff and I had this shirt on, just the guy working there starting talking to me about it, and he said, I’m coming out, I want to see this, asked me some questions, I think there’s a lot of excitement just people wondering what it is.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.