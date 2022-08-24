Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Boy, 5, dies after shooting self in eye with unsecured gun

Police say the boy’s uncle, who was supposed to be watching him, is not cooperating and is currently in police custody. (WXYZ via CNN)
By WXYZ Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police say a 5-year-old boy and his sibling were playing with an unsecured gun they found at a Detroit home when it went off, killing him.

According to police, a pair of siblings, ages 5 and 6, were left in the care of their uncle Monday. The uncle was reportedly downstairs in the basement playing video games when the children found a gun, it went off and the 5-year-old was shot in the eye.

“The 6-year-old told the uncle, ‘My brother is dying. We need help,’” said Deputy Chief Deshaune Sims with the Detroit Police Department.

A neighbor took the injured child to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the boy’s uncle is not cooperating and is currently in police custody.

“Right now, we’re trying to locate a weapon. We have not been able to recover a weapon at this time,” Sims said.

The 6-year-old sibling has reportedly been removed from the home. It’s not clear if they were removed by police or Child Protective Services.

Police are also pleading with gun owners to secure their weapons.

“Unfortunately, we’re here again. We have been at many of these scenes, and the message is if you have a weapon, put it up, lock it, keep it away from the children. Unfortunately, parents and caregivers are not taking heed to that message,” Sims said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is pushing for laws that will criminally charge parents for not properly storing weapons, but it’s still in the legislature.

Meanwhile, police say they will be handing out free gun locks in Detroit neighborhoods.

“Hopefully, one person will take heed and keep weapons out of areas where children can access them easily,” Sims said.

Last year, 67 children in the city were shot.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that turned into his path. The...
Shelbyville police officer killed in overnight Outer Loop crash; search still on for driver who fled scene
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his...
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
Kelley Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case

Latest News

President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
Police say the boy’s uncle, who was supposed to be watching him, is not cooperating and is...
Boy, 5, playing with gun with sibling accidentally shoots, kills self
Ashley D. Catlett, 28, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection...
Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war