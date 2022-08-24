Dare to Care hosts drive-thru grocery bringing awareness to food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-area food bank is bringing awareness to those dealing with food insecurity by helping those in need ahead of Hunger Action Month.

Dare to Care hosted a drive-thru grocery distribution on Tuesday morning at their warehouse, located at 3360 Commerce Center Place.

The event was the nonprofit’s kickoff event for Hunger Action Month, which the organization said raises awareness to the hunger crisis that affects nearly 700,000 people in Kentucky and millions more across America.

”We do this every day,” Vincent James, Dare to Care’s president and CEO said. “365 days a year, every year. But in September, we really try to highlight the awareness and increase the understanding of the need for food banks in the community and how important we are. And more important, the need from our neighbors that are in need.”

According to Feeding America, one in eight adults and one in six children in Kentucky are food insecure.

Dare to Care said they provided 21.7 million meals in the organization’s 13-county service area over the course of last year.

