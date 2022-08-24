East Hardin Middle School Beta Club outreach project for Eastern Kentucky

Contact Troubleshooters
In light of the recent flood devastation in Eastern Kentucky, East Hardin Middle School Beta Club launched a multi-faceted outreach project to help Hindman Elementary.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - In light of the recent flood devastation in Eastern Kentucky, East Hardin Middle School Beta Club launched a multi-faceted outreach project to help Hindman Elementary.

According to Molly Hazle, head beta sponsor at East Hardin Middle, Hindman Elementary in Knott County was among those hardest hit in the flooding.

Hazle said that the classrooms at Hindman are empty and the few valuables that could be saved pack the auditorium stage.

“As a beta club we are becoming pen pals with their Betas and collecting school supply donations to take down to them in October,” Molly Hazle said.

East Hardin also is taking donations to pay for Hindman’s Beta Club to attend the State Beta Convention in Lexington in January, something the Hindman Beta Club has never done.

“After talking with their sponsors, I decided I wanted to do even more for their kids and decided to give them an experience they would remember forever,” Hazle said.

Checks can be made out to East Hardin Middle School and can be dropped off at the school.

The fundraising goal is $7,000 to help pay for the hotel, transportation and registration fees.

The deadline for donations is September 29.

