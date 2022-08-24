FORECAST: Air Quality Alert Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert Thurday

Scattered storms possible on Friday

Hot weekend, storms return early to mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and pleasant temperatures once again tonight as lows settle into the 60s, or 50s for a few.

Plenty of sunshine with calm winds and warming temperatures will yield an Air Quality Alert for Thursday. Highs should top out around 90 degrees.

Thursday evening will start out mainly dry, but we’ll see some clouds and an eventual small shower chance heading into Friday morning. Lows will generally be in the 60s.

As a weak cold front moves in, we’ll see scattered storms Friday afternoon. High temperatures will once again get close to the 90-degree mark.

Saturday looks like another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and a small afternoon storm chance. The same can be said for Sunday.

Storms will pick back up Monday through Wednesday of next week as another cold front approaches.

