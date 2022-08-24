Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Getting hotter as the weekend approaches

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 90 in Louisville starting on Thursday
  • Scattered storms possible on Friday
  • Hot weekend, storms return early to mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures will be in the 60s tonight as clear skies continue across WAVE Country.

A mostly sunny sky will be around for Thursday with highs getting close to 90 degrees for the first time in over two weeks. In the afternoon we’ll look for a very small downpour chance and a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Louisville area.

Thursday evening will start out mainly dry but we’ll see some clouds and an eventual small shower chance heading into Friday morning. Lows will generally be in the 60s.

As a weak cold front moves in we’ll see scattered storms Friday afternoon. High temperatures will once again get close to the 90-degree mark.

Saturday looks like another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and a small afternoon storm chance. The same can be said for Sunday.

Storms will pick back up Monday through Wednesday of next week as another cold front approaches.

