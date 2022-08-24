Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Increased heat, humidity on the way

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Isolated to end the week
  • HEAT: Highs near 90° Thursday through the weekend
  • NEXT WEEK: Rain chances increase Monday & Tuesday with a front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny skies are once again in the forecast. The sunshine will help to push highs into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Skies remain clear tonight. Expect overnight lows in the 60s.

Plentiful sunshine pushes highs to near 90° on Thursday. A few clouds may drift overhead at times; rain chances remain slim.

Mainly clear skies are expected Thursday evening, with some additional clouds rolling in overnight. A few downpours are possible early Friday morning.

