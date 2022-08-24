Goode Weather Blog 8/24

DRY AIR IN PLACE

A decent “dry pocket” is in place right over WAVE Country. This is keeping us comfortable for now. This pocket will soon get replaced with the slightly higher values to our northwest.

SPC Mesoanalysis Data (wavenews)

That increase in moisture will help the next front spark some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm...mainly for Friday. I don’t see a lot of action with this setup but it is our next shot at at some action on the radar. Some could be strong in a few cases so we’ll watch that.

The heat will then build up over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Your typical triggers for isolated t-storms will be there but fairly typical summertime stuff.

LOOKING TOWARD SEPTEMBER

Still an interesting setup with our next front basically stalling over the area OR getting pushed south by a stronger front from the north. This will be important as the tropics may light up near this time (if anything gets based the dust in that region). Tropical systems love to track along the ends of high pressures. So how far south it presses will be a big factor if a system would go more west...or more north/northwest.

The latest EPS modeling below shows the setup well and you can see how fluctuations with these players can lead to much different outcomes. But before I get ahead of myself, we need to even see if a system even is there to get into the weather drama to start with. We’ll see how this trends over the next several days but worth watching.

Lower pressures in blue, higher pressures in orange/red. (wavenews)

